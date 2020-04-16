Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 16.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien
Aktie kurz vor Ausbruch! Wann fliegt der Deckel weg?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 904278 ISIN: CH0012005267 Ticker-Symbol: NOT 
Lang & Schwarz
15.04.20
22:30 Uhr
79,06 Euro
+0,61
+0,78 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
SMI
STOXX Europe 50
1-Jahres-Chart
NOVARTIS AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NOVARTIS AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
78,3579,7615.04.
80,0080,1005:14
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
NOVARTIS
NOVARTIS AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
NOVARTIS AG79,06+0,78 %
Weiter Aufwärts?
Kurzfristig positionieren
Ask: 0,38
Hebel: 20,80
mit starkem Hebel
Ask: 1,21
Hebel: 6,53
mit moderatem Hebel