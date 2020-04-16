leon-nanodrugs GmbH, the leading enabler of nano technology for the pharmaceutical industry, announced today that it has successfullycompleted a Series B funding round. The capital will be used to further strengthen the company's leadership position in the provision of nano solutions for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries.

Under a separate partnership agreement, Evotec and leon will leverage their combined expertise in nano-medicine development services, providing clients with world class, end to end opportunities within the CDMO sector. Together, the partnership will maximize the effectiveness of clinical and commercial nano-medicine development and co-operate on carefully selected development programs.

Andrea Cusack, CEO of leon commented "We are at the forefront of innovation in the international pharmaceutical market, leading the way in nano formulation of API's. The strategic partnership with Evotec enables us to exploit the value of our technology and deliver a solution to clients from concept to GMP, successfully delivering products to market"

Dr Werner Lanthaler, Chief Executive Officer of Evotec, said: "We are excited about this new strategic collaboration with leon-nanodrugs. leon's proprietary technology has the potential to be a game changer for the formulation, development and production of efficient drugs and will drive innovation efficiency by directly improving clinical outcomes. Our joint efforts in nanomedicine will ultimately benefit a large number of patients across a broad range of indications with significant unmet medical need."

Christian Nafe, CFO of leon on the successful completion of the financing round: "We are encouraged by the positive participation of our new investors and the continued support of our existing consortium. This Series B funding will help us execute our strategy and bring products from the platform to the clinic."

The investors come from right across the life sciences space, bringing a wealth of expertise and experience and includes TVM Life Science Innovation I.L.P., CD-Venture GmbH, Albany Private Equity Holdings Pty Ltd, Eckenstein-Geigy-Stiftung, LOF Leon Partnership, L.P., Evotec SE and BayBG.

Enno Spillner, CFO of Evotec and Dr. Peter Graf, Investment Manager of BayBG will join a peer recognized supervisory board which includes Dr. Hubert Birner (Managing Partner of TVM Life Science Venture Capital), Dr Gerhard Ries (LifeCare Partners), James C. Gale (Signet Healthcare Partners) and Dr. Frank Mathias (Rentschler Biotechnologie GmbH).

It is estimated that over 80% of pharmaceutical pipeline API's are poorly soluble in water. Leon expedites Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) to deliver improved stability, increased solubility and enhanced bioavailability, the benefits of which is lower dose, greater payload and faster onset. Leon's novel validated and optimized solutions therefore create value for virtual companies and multinational Pharmaceutical organizations and ultimately provide better outcomes for patients.

About leon

leon delivers novel, validated and optimized solutions that create value for clients and provide better outcomes for their patients. It expedites API's to deliver enhanced bioavailability, increased solubility and improved stability, revitalizing forgotten formulations, and breathing new life into generics.

leon's proprietary* technology platforms offer access to the next generation of SMART nanoparticles and nano-formulated drugs, adding value at every stage of the chain from partners and payers to caregivers and patients.

MicroJet Reactor (MJR)

