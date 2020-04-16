Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 16.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien
Aktie kurz vor Ausbruch! Wann fliegt der Deckel weg?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 566480 ISIN: DE0005664809 Ticker-Symbol: EVT 
Xetra
15.04.20
17:35 Uhr
22,760 Euro
-0,970
-4,09 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
DAX International 100
TecDAX
MDAX
1-Jahres-Chart
EVOTEC SE Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EVOTEC SE 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
22,73022,92015.04.
22,82022,96007:49
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
EVOTEC
EVOTEC SE Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
EVOTEC SE22,760-4,09 %
Weiter Aufwärts?
Kurzfristig positionieren
Ask: 0,32
Hebel: 7,13
mit moderatem Hebel