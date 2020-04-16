BEYOUROWN Partners With Celeb Loved Brands Lucy Choi, Double Dutch and Moxi Loves For NHS Giveaway

Forbes 30 under 30 female entrepreneur Samanah Duran, aims to support female NHS frontline workers battling coronavirus with the launch a sponsored giveaway through BEYOUROWN alongside women owned businesses part of the female entrepreneurs Membership Club.

LONDON, April 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BEYOUROWN are helping their community of female NHS frontline workers fighting through the COVID-19 pandemic by teaming up with celebrity loved brands including Lucy Choi London, MOXI Loves launched by BBC The Apprentices's Pamela Laird, LFW's blogger brand favourite Amschela, and Richard Branson backed award-winning drinks brand Double Dutch to donate selected winners a pamper package.

"BEYOUROWN really encourages women across the globe to become powerful successful female entrepreneurs, but there is a huge responsibly that comes with being both powerful and successful and that includes supporting our communities as much as possible. We simply cannot thank the NHS frontline workers for what they have done, they need to be celebrated and applauded more" said Samanah Duran.

Notes To Editor:

Forbes 30 under 30 honouree Samanah Duran is a British entrepreneur and media personality with a fierce emphasis on inspiring each individual to embrace their identity and to take pride in their individuality. First known for the crafting of private equity backed indulgent streetwear brand Critics Clothing established back in 2012, Samanah is best known for her work within female entrepreneurship and digital media, having built on that concept as an extension of Critics Clothing, by launching digital media and news company BEYOUROWN.

Since its launch in 2016, BEYOUROWN has been on a mission to lead women with a vision. Led by founder, CEO & contributing editor, Samanah Duran, BEYOUROWN's rapid growth & evolution is down to continuously delivering a fresh perspective from a wide community of the most affluential, influential and entrepreneurial game-changing women of today. By successfully striking up collaborations, media partnerships and sponsorships deals with a mixture of the UK's promising SME's to global organisations, Samanah has leveraged this to bring BEYOUROWN's brand value to an estimated £1 million.

With monthly BEYOUROWN Membership Club events, Samanah confidently hosts business workshops and panel discussions covering all female entrepreneurship topics and women in business development work. Today Samanah has been covered by many media outlets and publications from Forbes, Square Mile, Telegraph, to Business Leader and remains truly dedicated to evolving her brand and team. She has developed an unconventional approach to business by enjoying life to the fullest and making business enjoyable for her and whoever she works with.

