Researchers at Monash University in Australia have managed to develop a solar cell so ultralight and flexible that it could revolutionize the future of wearable tech.From pv magazine Australia The ultraflexible organic solar cell (OSC), or flexible organic photovoltaic (OPV), is 10 times thinner than the width of a human hair and approximately the size of a 5 cent coin, but far more useful. The cell is also as flexible as a mining magnate's accountant - bendable, foldable and stretchable. The cell is the focus of a research paper that was recently published in Joule and another scientific study ...

