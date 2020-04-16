Asiakastieto Group Oyj: Change to Asiakastieto Group's Shareholders' Nomination Board's proposal

ASIAKASTIETO GROUP PLC, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE ON 16 APRIL 2020 AT 9.00 A.M. EEST

Change to Asiakastieto Group's Shareholders' Nomination Board's proposal

The Shareholders' Nomination Board of Asiakastieto Group Plc prepares proposals in relation to the election and remuneration of members of the Board of Directors to the next Annual General Meeting.

Proposal of the Nomination Board to the Annual General Meeting in spring 2020 was published on 19 December 2019 as stock exchange release. The Nomination Board proposed that Petri Carpén, Patrick Lapveteläinen, Carl-Magnus Månsson, Martin Johansson, Petri Nikkilä and Tiina Kuusisto be reelected as members of the Board of Directors.

Petri Nikkilä has withdrawn his consent to continue as member of the Board of Directors after the proposal was given.

New proposal of the Nomination Board to the Annual General Meeting in spring 2020

The Nomination Board proposes Minna Parhiala to be elected as new member of the Board of Directors. She is Director (Head of Business Area, Nordea Personal Banking) at Nordea Bank.

The Nomination Board did no other changes to its proposal.

