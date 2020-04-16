

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Swiss producer and import prices figures are due at 2.30 am ET Thursday. Economists expect prices to fall 3.7 percent on year, faster than the 2.1 percent fall in February.



The franc traded mixed against its major counterparts ahead of the data. While it rose against the euro and the pound, it held steady against the greenback and the yen.



The franc was worth 111.53 against the yen, 0.9663 against the greenback, 1.0522 against the euro and 1.2065 against the pound at 2:25 am ET.



