

LUTON (dpa-AFX) - easyJet Plc (ESYJY.PK, EZJ.L) said the Group expects first half headline loss before tax to be in the range of 185 million pounds to 205 million pounds. This is an improved first half headline loss before tax compared to 275 million pounds, prior year. easyJet projects first half reported loss before tax to be in the range of 360 million pounds to 380 million pounds, including the impact in relation to the over-hedging of fuel and FX.



For the six months ending 31 March 2020, total revenue increased by 1.6% to 2.38 billion pounds, with seat capacity decreasing by 7.6% to 42.7 million.



Johan Lundgren, easyJet CEO said: 'Our first half trading performance was very strong prior to the impact of coronavirus, which shows the strength of easyJet's business model.'



