Approval of the European Patent No. 3283880 "Prognostic and diagnostic glycan-based biomarkers of brain damage" promotes Medicortex' intellectual patent portfolio.

Medicortex Finland Oy, an innovative biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of diagnostics and drug treatment for mild traumatic brain injury (TBI), today announced that the European Patent Office (EPO) has issued a patent covering company's new diagnostic kit technology.

"We are extremely pleased with the growth of the patent portfolio related to the TBI testing. This new issuance continues to expand the intellectual property portfolio covering methods to be used for detection of concussion biomarkers. The issuance of this patent is another step in the development of a robust patent portfolio relating to a new strategy to help identify mild TBI" said Dr. Harel Adrian, Chief Executive Officer of Medicortex.

Medicortex is currently developing a rapid diagnostic kit for detection of concussion and mild traumatic brain injury from urine or saliva. The kit is based on specific biomarkers that the company has discovered from body fluids following brain injury. Such a rapid test will fulfill the urgent need to improve the detection of brain injury especially in mild cases which are potentially harmful but admittedly difficult to diagnose with the contemporary means. The issued patent covers the core technology and method of utilizing glycan-based biomarkers for detection of mild traumatic brain injury, which is presently the company's main development program.

Medicortex's patent portfolio comprises of biomarkers for brain injury diagnostics and drug candidates for halting the progression of brain injury. All innovations have been developed by the company. The comprehensive patent coverage secures exclusivity to develop the products, and the company's strategy is to actively seek new patentable innovations from its biomarker and drug development programs.

About Medicortex

Medicortex Finland Oy is a biotechnology company dedicated to improving the diagnostics and treatment of Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI). Its current focus is on developing biomarker diagnostics to detect the presence of a head injury. The company has the technology to capture biomarkers from urine and saliva and to develop them into an affordable diagnostic tool. Medicortex was established by an Israeli neurobiologist Adrian Harel (Ph.D., MBA) in 2014, and the company is based in Turku, Finland.

