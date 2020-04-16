Sectra Wins Enterprise Imaging Contract Enabling Efficient Distributed Reading at St. Elizabeth Healthcare

LINKÖPING, Sweden and SHELTON, CT, April 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- International medical imaging IT and cybersecurity company Sectra (STO: SECT B) has signed a five-year medical imaging contract with St. Elizabeth Healthcare in the US. Sectra will install the radiology and breast imaging modules of its enterprise imaging solution throughout the healthcare provider's five hospitals and numerous outpatient centers. The Sectra solution, integrated with Epic Radiant, will provide physicians a full patient overview regardless of their reading location.

St. Elizabeth Healthcare provides care to residents of Northern Kentucky and the Greater Cincinnati area. They are a member of the Mayo Clinic Care Network offering physician collaboration for improved patient care.

"We welcome St. Elizabeth Healthcare to Sectra and look forward to working together in the years to come. Our ability to offer a complete integrated solution with all needed functionality on one platform, created excellent synergies between our organizations," says Mikael Anden, President of Sectra, Inc.

The contract signed in March 2020 comprises radiology and breast imaging as well as advanced visualization tools, teaching files, image sharing, peer review, and radiation dose monitoring.

Sectra's enterprise imaging solution provides a unified strategy for all imaging needs while lowering operational costs. The scalable and modular solution, with a VNA at its core, allows healthcare providers to grow from ology to ology and from enterprise to enterprise.

Epic and Radiant are registered trademarks of Epic Systems Corporation.

About Sectra

Sectra assists hospitals throughout the world to enhance the efficiency of care, and authorities and defense forces in Europe to protect society's most sensitive information. Thereby, Sectra contributes to a healthier and safer society. The company was founded in 1978, has its head office in Linköping, Sweden, with direct sales in 19 countries, and operates through partners worldwide. Sales in the 2018/2019 fiscal year totaled SEK 1,413 million. The Sectra share is quoted on the Nasdaq Stockholm exchange. For more information, visit https://sectra.com/.

