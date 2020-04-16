Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 16.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 859551 ISIN: GB0000811801 Ticker-Symbol: 3BA 
Tradegate
15.04.20
16:16 Uhr
5,092 Euro
-0,332
-6,12 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
1-Jahres-Chart
BARRATT DEVELOPMENTS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BARRATT DEVELOPMENTS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,2245,33409:09
5,2045,27809:09
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
BARRATT DEVELOPMENTS
BARRATT DEVELOPMENTS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BARRATT DEVELOPMENTS PLC5,092-6,12 %