SDL (LSE: SDL), the intelligent language and content company, is committing to assist the global response to the COVID-19 pandemic by providing global health science professionals with free access to SDL Machine Translation. The tool is being made available to all organizations, researchers and professionals engaged in any aspect of COVID-19 medical research, discovery and development.

As the body of international research into COVID-19 grows every day, the health sciences sector is seeing unprecedented demand for planning and executing clinical studies from the early discovery stage through to development of tests and vaccines. With access to SDL Machine Translation, all scientists and healthcare professionals will now be able to instantaneously translate the latest clinical research on the virus, enabling effective collaboration with colleagues and fellow researchers from around the world.

SDL Machine Translation is an enterprise-grade, secure solution that can be used for even the most sensitive multilingual content, such as patent submissions. Capable of understanding the highly technical terminology used in life sciences and COVID-19 research, it instantly translates any document or text, works with audio and video files, protects confidential materials, and integrates into internal workflows.

"The research community is facing unprecedented challenges and working tirelessly to understand how we can stop the COVID-19 pandemic," said Christophe Djaouani, Senior Vice President, SDL. "We're inviting any medical or science professionals to use our machine translation technology to translate any content from research reports, case reviews, patient files, and emails received from the global community. By offering our services free of charge we're hoping to remove any language barriers that stand in the way of understanding and give these researchers instant access to the information they need to bring an end to the pandemic."

Built using SDL's Linguistic AI to improve the quality of translations, SDL Machine Translation instantly identifies the language and helps research professionals to intelligently translate and understand content. For those reading multilingual research reports, collecting multilingual feedback, or working on multilingual research submissions, this solution can significantly accelerate time to results.

Researchers will have access to 120+ neural language pairs across a wide variety of languages, including some of the most challenging: Russian, Chinese and Korean.

SDL has over 27 years of experience supporting the life sciences community and currently works with the top 19 medical device companies, and top 19 biopharmaceutical firms. Life sciences organizations use SDL Machine Translation to achieve global understanding such as pharmacovigilance and accelerate global go-to-market efforts by automatically using highly accurate neural machine translation.

