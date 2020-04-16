

THE HAGUE (dpa-AFX) - Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDS-B, RDSB.L, RDSA.L, RDS-A) Thursday said it plans to become a net-zero emissions energy business by 2050 or sooner, covering scope one, two and three emissions.



Shell said its Responsible Investment Annual Briefing will include an ambition to be net zero on all the emissions from the manufacture of all products by 2050 at the latest.



Further, the company aims to accelerate Net Carbon Footprint ambition to be in step with society's aim to limit the average temperature rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius in line with the goals of the Paris Agreement on Climate Change.



This would reduce the Net Carbon Footprint of the energy products Shell sells to its customers by around 65% by 2050, increased from around 50%, and by around 30% by 2035, increased from around 20%.



Ben van Beurden, Chief Executive Officer, said, 'With the COVID-19 pandemic having a serious impact on people's health and our economies, these are extraordinary times. Yet even at this time of immediate challenge, we must also maintain the focus on the long term.'



The new ambitions are build on the 2018 joint statement between Shell and Climate Action 100+.



