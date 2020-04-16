

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Big Yellow Group plc (BYG.L), a provider of self storage, reported Thursday that its fourth-quarter revenue increased 4.1 percent to 32.8 million pounds from last year's 31.5 million pounds.



Like-for-like revenue for the quarter was up 3.8 percent.



In the fourth quarter, occupancy increased by 36,000 sq ft compared to a gain of 32,000 sq ft in the same quarter last year. Like-for-like closing occupancy was 81.3 percent, a decrease of 1.1 ppts from the same time last year.



The average achieved net rent per sq ft increased 3 percent compared to the same quarter last year. Closing net achieved rent per sq ft was 28.12 pounds, an increase 3.1 percent.



Store maximum lettable area grew 1 percent.



Regarding the lockdown trading, the company said in the last two weeks in March, which historically records strong gains in occupancy, it experienced a net overall loss of 23,000 sq ft in occupancy, compared to gain of 25,000 sq ft last year.



Customer move-ins and move-outs in the business have reduced significantly in April. The year-on-year revenue growth for April to date is 2.6 percent.



From April 1 to April 15, loss of occupancy was 32,000 sq ft, compared to a loss for the same period last year of 12,000 sq ft.



