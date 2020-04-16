

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Dunelm Group plc (DNLM.L) said its stores remain closed, as per government guidance and the majority of the store colleagues have been furloughed under the government's Job Retention Scheme. After a phased restart, the online business is now fully operational, with the exception of some 2-man delivery products, which the Group anticipates will begin next week.



Dunelm Group has now received confirmation from the Bank of England that it is eligible to access funding under the Covid Corporate Financing Facility.



The executive management team of Dunelm Group have taken a voluntary 20% pay reduction. Nick Wilkinson, CEO, has taken a voluntary 90% pay reduction, and Chairman and Non-Executive Directors have waived 100% of their fees.



