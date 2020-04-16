AMUNDI PRIME EUROZONE UCITS ETF DR - EUR (C) (PRAZ) AMUNDI PRIME EUROZONE UCITS ETF DR - EUR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 16-Apr-2020 / 09:16 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI PRIME EUROZONE UCITS ETF DR - EUR (C) DEALING DATE: 15/04/2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 14.5603 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 37000 CODE: PRAZ ISIN: LU2089238112 Category Code: NAV TIDM: PRAZ Sequence No.: 58541 EQS News ID: 1022781 End of Announcement EQS News Service

April 16, 2020 03:16 ET (07:16 GMT)