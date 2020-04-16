Prosafe SE: Notice of Annual General Meeting

The Annual General Meeting of Prosafe SE will be held at Advokatfirmaet Schjødt's offices, Ruseløkkveien 14, 0201 Oslo, Norway on 7 May 2020 at 09.00 a.m. CEST.

Due to the extraordinary situation caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, and in light of travel and meeting recommendations and restrictions currently in place, Prosafe urges shareholders to vote electronically in advance or submit proxy forms, and to avoid attending the meeting in person.

The Notice of the Annual General Meeting and appendices can be downloaded from www.newsweb.no or www.prosafe.com

Prosafe is a leading owner and operator of semi-submersible accommodation vessels. The company is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with ticker code PRS.

For more information, please refer to www.prosafe.com

Stavanger, 16 April 2019

Prosafe SE

For further information, please contact:

Jesper K. Andresen, CEO

Phone: +47 907 65 155

Stig Harry Christiansen, Deputy CEO and CFO

Phone: +47 51 64 25 17 / +47 478 07 813

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

