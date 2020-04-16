Esker's Q1 revenue update confirmed that despite a small reduction in documents processed due to the COVID-19 disruption, revenues grew 17% y-o-y, with cloud-related revenues up 21% y-o-y. Management maintained its outlook for c 10% revenue growth in FY20 and highlighted that the crisis is bringing into focus the benefits of automating back-office processes. We maintain our forecasts, which were recently revised to take account of COVID-19 restrictions.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...