Chimimport Outlines its Progressive Development Strategy in the Latest Edition of World Finance Magazine

LONDON, April 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest issue of World Finance magazine is out now and includes an interview with Ivo Kamenov, Executive Director and Member of the Management Board at Chimimport, about the state of the Bulgarian economy and the role that Kamenov's organisation is set to play in its future development.

Due to the global financial crisis and political turmoil, Bulgaria's stock market remained in a perilous position until relatively recently. Before the breakout of COVID-19 all the fundamentals were in place to give private businesses and outside investors the confidence they need to enter the market. The support of companies like Chimimport is also proving a huge help.

"We support the financial, transport, construction, manufacturing, trade and real estate sectors by investing and developing companies in these areas," Kamenov said in the interview, which was conducted prior to the global outbreak of COVID-19. "Chimimport, as well as some of its subsidiaries, is often recognised by prestigious rankings detailing the best-performing companies in central and southeast Europe. Central Cooperative Bank, Armeec Insurance Company, pension companies and many others are among the Chimimport acquisitions that have been celebrated in this way."

Elsewhere in the article, Kamenov touches upon Chimimport's social mission and philanthropic activities. In particular, the company has made a number of investments in education, including providing scholarships for students attending Bulgaria's Higher School of Insurance and Finance. In addition to funding these vital social programmes, Kamenov believes that adopting a long-term strategy is the key for the success of any company and its employees.

