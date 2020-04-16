Visiongain Publishes Digital Wound Care Management Market Outlook and Opportunity Analysis 2020-2030

Digital Wound Care Management Market Outlook and Opportunity Analysis 2020-2030

LONDON, April 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Technological Advancements (Digital Colored Wound Photography, EMR, Mobile Monitoring, Mobile Apps), Revenue Prospects by Wound Types (Diabetic Ulcers, Pressure Ulcers, Arterial Ulcers, Burns, Surgical Wounds), by End Users (Hospitals Outpatient Wound Center, Hospital Inpatient, Stand Alone & Long-Term Facility)

The Global Digital Wound Care Management Market is estimated at $10,870m in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.5% from 2020-2025. In 2019, the Global Digital Wound Care Management Market was dominated by the chronic wounds submarket which held 66.4% of the overall market.

Report Scope

Revenue and growth forecasts from 2020 to 2030 for the Global Digital Wound Care Management market.

Revenue and growth forecasts from 2020 to 2030 for the Global Digital Wound Care Management Market by the type of wound:

- Acute Wounds: Surgical Wounds and Burns & Trauma

- Chronic Wounds: Diabetic Foot Ulcers, Pressure Ulcers, Venous Leg Ulcers, Arterial Ulcers

Revenue and growth forecasts from 2020 to 2030 for the Global Digital Wound Care Management Market by product:

- Contact Wound Measuring Devices

- Non-contact Wound Measuring Devices

Revenue and growth forecasts from 2020 to 2030 for the Global Digital Wound Care Management Market by end-users:

- Hospital Outpatient Wound Center

- Hospital Inpatient

- Stand-alone

- Long term care facility

Revenue and growth forecasts from 2020 to 2030 for the leading national markets:

- United States

- Canada

- Mexico

- Germany

- France

- United Kingdom

- Italy

- Spain

- Japan

- China

- India

- Australia

- South Korea

- Brazil

- Argentina

- Turkey

- Saudi Arabia

- South Africa

- RoW

This report profiles the leading companies that market bariatric surgery devices:

- ARANZ Medical Limited

- Swift Medical Inc.

- eKare Inc.

- Tissue Analytics, Inc.

- Kent Imaging Inc.

- WoundVision

- WoundMatrix, Inc.

- WoundRight Technologies, LLC

- Hitachi Healthcare Americas

- Parable Health, Inc.

- MolecuLight Inc.

- WoundZoom Inc.

- digitalMedLab GmbH

This report provides qualitative analysis of the Global Digital Wound Care Management market. This report discusses the Porter's Five Forces Analysis, as well as the Drivers and Challenges of this market.

Companies covered in the report include:

Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality (AHRQ)

Allscripts

Ametus Group (TAG

ARANZ Medical Limited

Axxess

Barlow Respiratory Hospital

Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS)

Centre for Devices and Radiological Health (CDRH

digitalMedLab GmbH

East Midlands Academic Health Science Network (EMAHSN)

eKare Inc.

Entec Health

European Databank on Medical Devices (EUDAMED)

Food and Drug Administration (FDA)

Health Canada

Hitachi Healthcare Americas

Imago Care, Ltd

Institutional Review Board (IRB)

International Federation of Diabetes (IDF)

International Medical Device Regulators Forum (IMDRF)

KanTime

Kent Community Health NHS Foundation Trust (KCHFT)

Kent Imaging Inc.

King's College Hospital

MolecuLight Inc.

National Competent Authorities (NCAs) of Member States

National Health Service (NHS)

National Institute of Health

North Carolina BioSciences Organization (NCBIO)

Oxford Finance LLC

Parable Health, Inc.

Parkview Medical Center

Pharmaceuticals and Medical Device Agency (PDMA)

Premier

SerenaGroup

Smith & Nephew

St Lukes Hospital

St. Clare Newport

Swift Medical Inc.

Synchrocare, LLC

Tissue Analytics, Inc.

United Nations

World Economic Forum

World Health Organization (WHO

WoundMatrix, Inc.

WoundRight Technologies, LLC

WoundVision

WoundZoom Inc.

