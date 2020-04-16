Dishwasher Tablet Market Size Worth $904.1 Million by 2027 | CAGR: 8.4%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, April 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global dishwasher tablet market size is expected to reach USD 904.1 million by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 8.4% in the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Rising awareness about hygiene and cleanliness among consumers and energy and water saving attributes associated with dishwasher tablets are the key factors driving the market. The dishwashing tablets market has been witnessing growth in the past few years owing to increasing disposable income of middle-age groups, along with the energy saving benefits.

Key suggestions from the report:

Branded products accounted for the largest share of approx. 73.0% in 2019 and are projected to witness significant growth in the forecast period

Based on distribution channel, convenience stores accounted for approx. 30.0% share in 2019

Europe held the largest dishwasher tablet market share in 2019 due to growing awareness about hygiene and cleanliness, rising number of restaurants and hotels, and increasing disposable income, especially in France and Germany .

Read 80 page research report with ToC on "Dishwasher Tablet Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Private-label, Branded), By Distribution Channel (Supermarket, Convenience Stores, Online), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027"

Grand View Research has segmented the global dishwasher tablet market on the basis of product, distribution channel, and region:

Dishwasher Tablets Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Private-label



Branded

Dishwasher Tablets Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Supermarket



Convenience Stores



Online



Others

Dishwasher Tablets Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

North America



U.S.



Europe



Germany





France



Asia Pacific



China





India



Central & South America



Brazil



Middle East & Africa

&

South Africa

