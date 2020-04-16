

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 5.00 am ET Thursday, Eurozone industrial production figures are due from Eurostat. Economists forecast industrial output to fall 0.2 percent on month, reversing a 2.3 percent rise in January.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major rivals. While it fell against the franc and the yen, it held steady against the greenback and the pound.



The euro was worth 1.0886 against the greenback, 117.30 against the yen, 1.0520 against the franc and 0.8718 against the pound as of 4:55 am ET.



