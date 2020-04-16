München (ots) - Anbei erhalten Sie die Top 3 Highlights im Juni 2020 für die Sender FOX, National Geographic und National Geographic WILD. Weitere Informationen finden Sie auf unserem Presseportal (https://mediashare.foxchannel.de/).
Pressekontakt:
Rosario Sicali
PR & Kommunikation
Fox Networks Group Germany
Tel: +49 89 203049 121
rosario.sicali@fox.com
Bildanfragen: bildredaktion@fox.com
Original-Content von: Fox Networks Group Germany, übermittelt durch news aktuell
Originalmeldung: https://www.presseportal.de/pm/107769/4572500
Pressekontakt:
Rosario Sicali
PR & Kommunikation
Fox Networks Group Germany
Tel: +49 89 203049 121
rosario.sicali@fox.com
Bildanfragen: bildredaktion@fox.com
Original-Content von: Fox Networks Group Germany, übermittelt durch news aktuell
Originalmeldung: https://www.presseportal.de/pm/107769/4572500