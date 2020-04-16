Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 16.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1T9PD ISIN: GB00B9GTXM62 Ticker-Symbol: XRP1 
Tradegate
14.04.20
17:21 Uhr
5,220 Euro
+0,280
+5,67 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SILENCE THERAPEUTICS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SILENCE THERAPEUTICS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,8905,22011:55
4,9005,18011:53
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
SILENCE THERAPEUTICS
SILENCE THERAPEUTICS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SILENCE THERAPEUTICS PLC5,220+5,67 %