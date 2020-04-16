Aktia Bank Plc: Aktia Asset Management was rewarded in the Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards 2020

Aktia Asset Management has been rewarded as the best corporate bond fund in euro in the Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards 2020 in the category "Best Fund Over Past 10 years". Aktia's asset management services have been rewarded several times in different comparisons and Aktia has this year already been rewarded as the best fixed income fund house.

The fund Aktia Corporate Bond+ has been rewarded by the Lipper Fund Awards 2020 as the best fund in euro in the series "Bond EUR Global Corporates" in the category "Best Fund Over Past 10 years". The fund award is granted based on the best return development.

"The fund Aktia Corporate Bond+ has followed its own path for more than ten years, which is also the reason behind our success. We make all our investment decisions independently, not based on indices. In addition, our four-member main team participates in the fund management according to their own strengths and we also have a big fixed income team that supports our daily operations. The feeling is great, we share information and the co-operation works well. The highly respected Lipper Fund award is once again a token that we are on the right road in our operations", says Juuso Rantala, portfolio manager for Aktia Corporate Bond+.

"Aktia Asset Management has already for a long time been investing in strong fixed income competence and our portfolio managers are passionate about their work. The many awards confirm that Aktia is even at an international level a very competent fixed income fund house. It makes us especially happy that our competence helps our customers to achieve better results. We are going to invest also in the future in even better customer service and in helping our customers with our strong competence", say Niina Bergring, director in charge of Aktia Bank's asset management.

Aktia's asset management has been repeatedly rewarded in several actors' competitions. This year Aktia's fixed income competence was once again awarded as the best in Finland in Morningstar's Awards. Aktia has been rewarded by the Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards as the best Nordic asset manager in the Small Company category in the whole selection in 2019 and 2017. In addition, the fund Aktia EM Local Currency Frontier Bond+ was chosen as the best Nordic fixed income fund in the Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards 2019.

Refinitiv Lipper is a leading international and independent producer of fund analyses and comparisons. The highly respected Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards are granted to the best funds and asset management and fund management companies all over the world.

Further information:

Juuso Rantala, portfolio manager, Aktia Asset Management, tel. +358 50 303 9387

Niina Bergring, Director, asset management, Aktia Bank Plc, tel. +358 40 822 1514

Aktia is a Finnish asset manager, bank and life insurer that has been creating wealth and wellbeing from one generation to the next for 200 years. We serve our customers in digital channels everywhere and face-to-face in our offices in the Helsinki, Turku, Tampere, Vaasa and Oulu regions. Our award-winning asset management business sells investment funds internationally. We employ approximately 750 people around Finland. Aktia's assets under management (AuM) 31.12.2019 amounted to EUR 9.9 billion and the balance sheet total was EUR 9.7 billion. Aktia's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd (AKTIA). aktia.com