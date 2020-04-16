City Merchants High Yield Trust Limited (CMHY)

As at close of business on 15-April-2020

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 168.21p

INCLUDING current year revenue 171.06p

LEI: 549300JLX6ELWUZXCX14

---

Invesco Enhanced Income Limited (IPE)

As at close of business on 15-April-2020

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 65.20p

INCLUDING current year revenue 65.20p

Amount of borrowings outstanding under repo contracts: GBP25.62m

Borrowing Level: 22%

LEI: S0VPNHMIZ40I9QSUB528