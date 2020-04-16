

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Croatia's consumer price inflation eased to the lowest in five months in March, figures from the Croatian Bureau of Statistics showed on Thursday.



The consumer price index rose 0.6 percent year-on-year in March, after a 1.5 percent increase in February. A lower rate of inflation was last seen in October.



Food and non-alcoholic beverages prices grew 3.2 percent annually in March.



Prices for restaurants and hotels gained 2.8 percent and those of health and communication rose by 1.3 percent and 1.1 percent, respectively.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 0.2 percent in March, after a 0.3 fall in the prior month.



