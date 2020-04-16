NET ASSET VALUE BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC 5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59 The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc at close of business on 15 April 2020 were: 474.74p Capital only 478.84p Including current year income 474.74p Capital only (adjusted for treasury shares) 478.84p Including current year income (adjusted for treasury shares) Notes: 1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis. 2. Following the share issuance of 92,176 ordinary shares on 14th April 2020, the Company has 83,381,982 ordinary shares in issue. 3. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.