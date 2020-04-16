Phenolic Panel Market Worth $2.4 Billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, April 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market researchreport "Phenolic Panel Market by Type (Sandwich, Plain), Class, End-Use Industry (Construction, Marine, Transportation, Aerospace & Defense), Application (Interior, Exterior, Furniture, Air Conditioning Duct Panel), Class, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets, the global Phenolic Panel Market size is expected to grow from USD 1.7 billion in 2020 to USD 2.4 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period. The market is growing due to the increase in the demand for phenolic panels in the construction, transportation, and aerospace & defense industries.

Phenolic panels used in the hot bond process comprises the major share of the market in terms of value.

The hot bond segment dominated the market in terms of value in 2019. Adhesives used in the hot bond process offers a strong, long-lasting repair with minimal risk of tearing, snagging, and other wear to the belt. They are mostly polyurethane-based and have a high demand for rubber conveyor belt repairing in the mining & quarrying industry.

Interior is the largest application of phenolic panel

Amongst all applications, the interior is the largest application of phenolic panel. Phenolic panels are used extensively for aircraft interior, railway interior, decorative interior in construction, partitions, and cubicles in various end-use industries. Superior fire-resistance and chemical resistance offered by the phenolic panel is responsible for the high consumption in an interior application.

The construction end-use industry accounted for the largest share in the global phenolic panel market

Phenolic panels are used in various end-use industries, such as mining & quarrying, cement & aggregate, steel, and others. The construction industry dominated the global phenolic panel market. The phenolic panel has a large demand for interior applications in the construction industry owing to superior fire resistance characteristics of the phenolic panel, which helps in avoiding fire-related accidents.

Europe is the largest phenolic panel market globally.

The phenolic panel market is segmented based on region into Europe, North America, APAC, MEA, and South America. Europe is the major consumer of phenolic panels owing to the high demand from the UK, Germany, and other European countries. The UK is the leading market in the region. Major applications of phenolic panels in the European market include building interior, aircraft interior, exterior cladding, furniture, and air conditioning duct panels, among others. The growth of the market is also attributed to the presence of established manufacturers and technological advancement related to the development of phenolic panel products.

The key players in the market include Kingspan Group (Ireland), WilsonartLLC(US), Asahi Kasei Corporation (Japan), Fiberesin Industries Inc. (US), Broadview Holding B.V. (Netherlands), Fundermax GmbH (Austria), Bobrick Washroom Equipment, Inc. (US), Werzalit of America, Inc. (US), ASI Group (US), and General Partitions Mfg. Corp. (US).These companies are adopting various inorganic and organic strategies to increase their foothold in the phenolic panel market.

