Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI) As at close of business on 15-April-2020 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 242.86p INCLUDING current year revenue 249.20p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 235.88p INCLUDING current year revenue 242.22p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---