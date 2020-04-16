Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 16.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0MVKA ISIN: US0640581007 Ticker-Symbol: BN9 
Tradegate
15.04.20
14:43 Uhr
32,240 Euro
-0,830
-2,51 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
S&P 100
1-Jahres-Chart
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
32,94533,33514:01
32,96533,56014:01
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION32,240-2,51 %
Weiter Aufwärts?
Kurzfristig positionieren
Ask: 0,42
Hebel: 7,96
mit moderatem Hebel