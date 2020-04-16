CLIQ Digital performed strongly in H219, with gross revenues up by 24% against H218. This reflects the successful strategic change to direct media buying, which attracted more - and more profitable - customers. With further investments in content and the COVID-19 pandemic boosting people's appetite for digital entertainment as their options are more limited, management has outlined ambitious targets for FY20 growth. The shares continue to trade at a substantial discount to peers.

