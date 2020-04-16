Financing offers are now available on the Group's Webstores

A customer journey now completely dematerialized allows you to choose, order and pay for a vehicle

"Today all customers start their journey with Internet and some wish to complete the whole journey online. By completing their offer, the brands of Groupe PSA (Paris:UG)therefore directly meet expectations of our customers, wanting simple, rapid mobility without any compromise on the quality of service, "said Thierry Koskas, Sales Marketing Director of Groupe PSA.

While the showrooms are closed to comply with the sanitary measures linked to the coronavirus pandemic, the Group continues to develop its range of services on its Webstores

Financing offers are now available on Peugeot Store sites and by the end of April on Citroën Store and DS Store, launched at the start of 2020 and making it possible to acquire all vehicles in the Peugeot, Citroen and DS Automobiles rangesi. This offer, available in France, will soon be extended to other countries, in Europe and outside Europe. Several local online shopping initiatives are also underway with Opel Vauxhall, notably in Great Britain, Germany, the Netherlands.

"This new method of purchasing our vehicles has been tested and validated by our employees," said Thierry Koskas. Today, 89% of the Group's sales to employees, who are familiar with the models in the three brands, are made directly online.

On the new websites of the 3 brands, the order is placed in a few clicks and the Group's LOA offers start at 83 per month.

