Major European Postal Service to Expand Their Footprint with MiX Telematics in Europe

BIRMINGHAM, England, April 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MiX Telematics (JSE: MIX, NYSE: MIXT), a leading global provider of fleet and mobile asset management solutions, has announced that a major European postal and parcel delivery service, will be expanding their telematics deployment with MiX in Europe to nearly 5,000 vehicles.

The growth further highlights the client's confidence in MiX Telematics' solutions - a relationship that has already generated superb results, including substantial fuel saving, improved driver safety and reduction in risk.

The expansion will see the deployment of telematics solutions to an additional 3,100 light commercial vehicles.

"We're delighted that such a key customer is continuing to rely on MiX Telematics to meet their operational commitment to delivering an outstanding service. We look forward to providing significant value as we extend our solutions to these additional vehicles," says Charles Tasker, MiX Telematics Chief Operating Officer.

About MiX Telematics

MiX Telematics is a leading global provider of fleet and mobile asset management solutions delivered as SaaS to 812,000 subscribers in over 120 countries. The company's products and services provide enterprise fleets, small fleets and consumers with solutions for efficiency, safety, compliance and security. MiX Telematics was founded in 1996 and has offices in South Africa, the United Kingdom, the United States, Uganda, Brazil, Australia, Mexico and the United Arab Emirates as well as a network of more than 130 fleet partners worldwide. MiX Telematics shares are publicly traded on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange JSE: MIX) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: MIXT). For more information, visit www.mixtelematics.com

