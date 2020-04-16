

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices rose on Thursday amid safe-haven demand as a set of dismal U.S. data exacerbated fears of a global recession.



Spot gold rose 0.6 percent to $1,725.30 per ounce, while U.S. gold futures were up 0.95 percent at $1,756.65.



U.S. retail sales plunged by a record 8.7 percent in March compared to the previous month and manufacturing output fell by the most in 74 years, raising fears of a deep recession.



Elsewhere, Japanese business confidence plunged to fresh decade lows in April as firms reported widespread damage from the coronavirus pandemic.



British retail spending slumped by more than a quarter during the first two weeks of lockdown measures.



Investor focus now shifts to U.S. jobless claims data due later in the day, expected to show a jump to a staggering 20 million over the past month.



China releases first-quarter GDP data on Friday, along with March factory output, retail sales and fixed-asset investment.



