

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The coronavirus death toll in the United States crossed 30,000 with more than 638,000 confirmed cases by the end of Wednesday.



Despite the rapidly rising infections, President Donald Trump hinted that some states may be able to return to normalcy earlier than the tentative reopening date of May 1.



However, the country is not yet ready to reopen, experts and governors of the worst-affected states say.



The social distancing guidelines that the Trump administration announced are set to expire on April 30.



As per Johns Hopkins University's latest data, a total of 30985 people have died and 639,664 others were infected in the United States, the world's worst-affected country in the world.



Of all the confirmed cases in the country, 214,832 were reported in New York, where 14,073 people have died so far due to COVID-19.



On Wednesday, COVID-19 deaths crossed 1000 in Massachusetts.



New Jersey (3156 deaths and 71,030 infections), Michigan (1921 deaths, 28059 infections), Massachusetts (1108 deaths and 29918 infections), Louisiana (1103 deaths, 21951 infections), Illinois (949 death, 24593 infections), California (890 deaths, 27098 infections) Connecticut (868 deaths, 14,755 infections), Pennsylvania (787 deaths, 26804 infections), Florida (614 deaths, 22519 infections), Georgia (576 deaths, 15267 infections) and Washington (565 deaths, 10971 infections) are the other worst-affected states.



