

MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - Google Play unveiled a new Kids tab filled with all 'Teacher approved' apps, aiming to help parents as kids are using more of gadgets after being locked down amid the spread of coronavirus or Covid -19 pandemic.



The new tab will roll out in the U.S. on Google Play over the next few days. The company plans to expand the offer internationally in the coming months.



Mindy Brooks, UX Director, Google Play, wrote in a blog post, 'We trust teachers to enrich our kids while they're in school, and we're grateful they've shared their expertise to rate the apps kids use when they're not in school as well.'



Apps that have been rated by teachers and meet Google's quality standards receive a 'Teacher approved' badge. The information about why the app was rated highly is added in the app listing, which will help parents to determine whether the app is right for their child.



Parents can search the Play Store for the 'Teacher approved' badge to quickly select apps. Google Play Pass subscribers can find the 'Teacher approved' content within 'Apps and games for kids.'



For the new initiative, Google has teamed up with lead advisors, Joe Blatt from Harvard Graduate School of Education and Sandra Calvert from Georgetown University, along with other academic experts and teachers across the country.



