

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Morgan Stanley (MS) announced a profit for first quarter that decreased from last year.



The company's earnings totaled $1.59 billion, or $1.01 per share. This compares with $2.34 billion, or $1.39 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.14 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 7.8% to $9.49 billion from $10.29 billion last year.



Morgan Stanley earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $1.59 Bln. vs. $2.34 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.01 vs. $1.39 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.14 -Revenue (Q1): $9.49 Bln vs. $10.29 Bln last year.



