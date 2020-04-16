Anzeige
Sveriges Riksbank: USD TENDER OPERATION ANNOUNCEMENT APR-16-2020

Transaction Type: Reverse Transaction

Operation Type: Liquidity Providing

Tender date: APR-16-2020

Time for submission of bids: 14.00-14.30 (CEST)

Start date: APR-20-2020

Maturity Date: JUL-13-2020

Duration: 84 days

Offered volume: 10.0 bln

Min bid amount: 100 mln

Maximum bid amount: 4.0 bLn

Max number of bids: 10

Lowest Interest supplement: 0.25 percentage points

Min bid rate: 0.33 %

Allocation time: 15.00 (CEST) on Tender date


Approved counterparties are invited to submit bids to the Riksbank, tel +46 8 6966970 by 14.30 (CEST) pm on April 16, 2020. Confirmation of
bids to e-mail: eol@riksbank.se

© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)