Donnerstag, 16.04.2020

PR Newswire
16.04.2020 | 13:58
The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Monthly Factsheet

PR Newswire

London, April 16

THE DIVERSE INCOME TRUST PLC (the "Company")

Monthly Factsheet

The Company announces that its Factsheet for the month ended 31 March 2020 is now available on the Company's website at:

https://resources.mitongroup.com/srp/lit/XaBnAD/Fact-sheet_The-Diverse-Income-Trust-plc-The-Diverse-Income-Trust-plc-Ordinary-Shares_31-03-2020.pdf

Link Alternative Fund Administrators Limited

Company Secretary

16 April 2020

The content of the Company's website and the content of any website or pages which may be accessed through hyperlinks on the Company's website, other than the content of the Factsheet referred to above, is neither incorporated into nor forms part of the above announcement.

LEI: 2138005QFXYHJM551U45

