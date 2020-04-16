TraceLink Announces $1 Million Charitable Funding for COVID-19 Relief, Issues Call for Grant Proposals

NORTH READING, Massachusetts, April 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TraceLink Inc., the leading digital platform company for the life sciences industry, today announced the commitment of a $1 million donation to COVID-19 charitable relief efforts, seeking grant proposals from eligible organizations around the world, effective immediately.

Eligible organizations include those directly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic with a critical need for funding and support including, but not limited to healthcare disaster and equipment relief, research and development related to a treatment, mental health, education and technology, and small businesses. The deadline for grant applications is May 15th at 11:59 p.m. ET and will be reviewed on a first come, first served basis by a TraceLink committee.

"Together, the world is facing unprecedented challenges caused by COVID-19 and the pandemic has and will continue to have a significant impact on everyone in one form or another," said Shabbir Dahod, president and CEO, TraceLink. "TraceLink is committed to helping support the health and wellbeing of our communities, locally and across the world, as well as our customers and employees and our hope is that by issuing a call for proposals, our charitable donations will be comprehensive, ensuring all of those in need have the opportunity for some relief during this crisis."

"Earlier this year, TraceLink delivered individual gift boxes to over 450 pediatric patients at Boston Medical Center and other Boston hospitals, a charitable effort that meant everything to these children and lifted their spirits while they were hospitalized," said Rob Schultz, Business Development Officer, Boston Medical Center. "COVID-19 has affected nearly every hospital around the world and we expect to be fighting this uphill battle for quite some time. We are very appreciative of TraceLink's ongoing charitable efforts, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic when any contribution makes a difference to patients across the world."

To apply, applicants can fill out this grant form and submit it to domore@tracelink.com by the deadline. For more information on TraceLink's COVID-19 efforts, visit https://www.tracelink.com/covid-19-response and find our latest news here.

