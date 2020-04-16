Following approval from both OpGen and Curetis shareholders, the merger between the two companies has now closed. Curetis is a Germany-based molecular diagnostics company with a focus on infectious disease. It has two main business lines: the Unyvero A50 high-plex polymerase chain reaction (PCR) platform for the diagnosis of infectious disease in hospital patients; and the ARES AMR database (ARESdb), which includes data on 40,000 sequenced strains with a focus on resistant pathogens. Together, OpGen and Curetis had around $6.0m in sales in 2019, up 33% compared to the combined sales of the previous year and at the top end of the original $5-6m guidance for 2019 (given at the time of the merger announcement).

