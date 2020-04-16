Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 16.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PQ6B ISIN: US68373L3078 Ticker-Symbol: 6502 
Tradegate
16.04.20
14:36 Uhr
2,200 Euro
+0,100
+4,76 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
OPGEN INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
OPGEN INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,2002,28015:28
2,2002,26015:28
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
CURETIS
CURETIS NV Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CURETIS NV0,754-1,69 %
OPGEN INC2,200+4,76 %