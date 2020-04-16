EYEGATE PHARMACEUTICALS

EyeGate recently delivered positive top-line data in a 20-patient trial studying the firm's lead product, Ocular Bandage Gel (OBG), in patients with moderate dry eye disease (DED). Compared to the positive control, Allergan's Refresh Preservative-Free OTC lubricant, OBG eye drops showed improvements in central corneal region staining, high order ocular aberrations (HOA) and best corrected visual acuity (BCVA). These results are indicative of therapeutic benefits and EyeGate is gearing to potentially launch a pivotal trial programme in H220.

