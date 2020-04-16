Anzeige
WKN: 769399 ISIN: US5543352083 
MACE SECURITY INTERNATIONAL INC: Mace Announces Participation at the Upcoming Planet Microcap Virtual Investment Conference on April 22 and 23, 2020

CLEVELAND, OH / ACCESSWIRE / April 16, 2020 / Mace Security International Inc. (OTCQX:MACE) President and CEO Gary Medved will be presenting at the Planet Microcap Virtual Investment Conference on Wednesday April 22, 2020 at 12:20 pm EST. Mr. Medved will be available for 1 on 1 interviews with interested investors the following day, April 23, 2020.

Advanced registration for the conference and the 1 on 1 interviews is now open at: www.PlanetMicroCapShowcase.com. Registrants can thereafter access Mace's presentation on April 22nd at 12:20PM EST/9:20AM PST at:

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/ListenPage?companyId=2059&webcastId=34152

For more Information on this or any of the following Mace IR events, please contact Mace Investor Relations at IR@mace.com.

Conference/ Event

Date

Planet MicroCap - Las Vegas

April 22-23,2020

Mace Q1 2020 Earnings Call

May 2020

Mace Annual Shareholders Meeting and Investor Day

TBD

Mace Q2 2020 Earnings Call

August 2020

Investor Summit MicroCap conference, NYC

September 29-30, 2020

OTC virtual investor conference

October 8, 2020

Mace Q3 2020 Earnings Call

November 2020

LD Micro Main Event

December 8-10, 2020

Mace Q4 2020 Earnings Call

February 2021

About Mace Security International, Inc.

Mace Security International Inc. is a globally recognized leader in personal safety and security products. Based in Cleveland, Ohio, the Company has spent more than 30 years designing and manufacturing consumer and tactical products for personal defense and security under its world-renowned Mace® Brand - the original trusted brand of pepper spray products. The Companies other leading brands include Tornado® Brand stun guns and pepper spray, and Vigilant® Brand alarms. The Company also offers aerosol defense sprays for law enforcement and security professionals worldwide through its Take Down® Brand.

Mace Security International distributes and supports its products and services through mass-market retailers, wholesale distributors, independent dealers, e-commerce channels and through its website, www.mace.com. For more information, please visit www.mace.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements and information included in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Federal Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words or phrases "will likely result," "are expected to," "will continue," "is anticipated," "estimate," "projected," "intend to" or similar expressions are intended to identify "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are subject to certain risks, known and unknown, and uncertainties, including but not limited to economic conditions, dependence on management, our ability to compete with competitors, dilution to shareholders, and limited capital resources.

Gary Medved, President and CEO
440-424-5322
gmedved@mace.com

SOURCE: MACE SECURITY INTERNATIONAL INC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/585286/Mace-Announces-Participation-at-the-Upcoming-Planet-Microcap-Virtual-Investment-Conference-on-April-22-and-23-2020

