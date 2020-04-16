Booster Adds Public Affairs Head in Washington D.C. to Engage with U.S. Policymakers

Jordan Valdés joins from Obama Administration and APCO Worldwide to drive company's government relations and regulatory affairs

SAN MATEO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 16, 2020 / Booster, the #1 same-day fuel delivery service, announces the addition of Jordan Valdés as head of public affairs to leverage public interest in the company with policymakers across the country. Valdés, a former political appointee from the Obama Administration, joins Booster most recently from APCO Worldwide's Washington D.C. office.

"We are very excited to have Jordan Valdés join the Booster team, adding her expertise to the policy side of the business," said Joseph Okpaku, Chief Policy Officer, Booster. "As Booster expands across the country, it's important for us to connect and collaborate with elected officials, regulators and relevant third parties to bring the benefits of mobile fuel on-demand to every community. With Jordan's breadth of experience in Washington D.C. I am confident she will build and strengthen all our relationships across geographies."

In the newly-created position, Valdés will work on policy matters relating to safety and regulations of mobile fueling on demand, as well as support Booster's expansion into new markets. Valdés will report to Chief Policy Officer Joseph Okpaku.



Jordan Valdés

In the past month, Booster worked with the Dallas City Council to help support the unanimous passage of an ordinance allowing mobile fueling in the City of Dallas. In Washington State, Booster worked with the state's Association of Fire Marshals to pass the first statewide bill enabling operations for the mobile fuel on-demand (MFOD) industry.

Recently Okpaku and his team were instrumental in unlocking Seattle, Wash., and South San Francisco, El Segundo, and Newport Beach, Calif. as the most recent cities to welcome Booster's next generation on-demand gas station on wheels.

"For a policy veteran who takes pride in putting innovative new companies on the map, the opportunity to join Booster Fuels was one I couldn't pass up," says Jordan Valdés. "My goal is to assist policymakers across the country to keep up with the pace of technology and innovations in the marketplace and bring the benefits to their constituents. I'm excited to join the Booster team as it fearlessly tackles new markets."

While at her position with APCO Worldwide, Valdés worked with clients on a wide range of issues from international crises to campaigns changing public perceptions. She advised corporates, sovereign governments, trade associations and individuals on their engagements with Congress and the executive branch, the media, and the think tank communities.

A graduate of the University of Miami and with a master's degree from Johns Hopkins University's School of Advanced International Studies (SAIS), Valdés worked as a Senior Vice President for the Podesta Group where she developed international government relations and strategic communications campaigns. She also was an adviser for the Hillary Clinton presidential campaign and a political appointee in the Obama Administration. She's been named a 40 Under 40 Latinos in Politics by HuffPost.

Images: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1sX0a7CwwuOswrAbU220Kz7BrbKV_wGeS

About Booster Fuels

Booster is the leading same-day fuel delivery service focused on reinventing the way energy is delivered. The company established the category and has reimagined traditional energy supply chain logistics to bring gas stations directly to business fleets and consumers with the tap of an app, preventing 1.4 pounds of CO2 with each boost delivered.

The company has raised more than $88 million in funding from firms such as Invus Opportunities, Conversion Capital, Enterprise Holdings Ventures, Madrona Venture Group, Maveron, Perot Jain LP, Total Ventures and Vulcan Capital. For more information, visit www.trybooster.com.

Media Contact for Booster Fuels:

Erica Zeidenberg

erica@ext.boosterfuels.com

925.518.8159

SOURCE: Booster

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/585337/Booster-Adds-Public-Affairs-Head-in-Washington-DC-to-Engage-with-US-Policymakers