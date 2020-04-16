

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Soligenix Inc. (SNGX) said Thursday that it has executed an agreement for the exclusive worldwide license of CoVaccine HT, a novel vaccine adjuvant, from BTG Specialty Pharmaceuticals, a division of Boston Scientific Corp. (BSX), for the fields of SARS-CoV-2, the cause of COVID-19 and pandemic flu. Financial terms are not disclosed.



In Thursday pre-market, SNGX is trading at $2.32, up $0.92 or 65.71 percent.



Soligenix and its collaborators have successfully demonstrated the utility of CoVaccine HT in the development of its heat stable filovirus vaccine program, with vaccine candidates against Ebola and Marburg virus disease.



Soligenix noted that CoVaccine HT will potentially be an important component of Soligenix's vaccine technology platform currently being assessed for use against coronaviruses including SARS-CoV-2, the cause of COVID-19.



