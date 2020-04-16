

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - British lenders expect demand and availability of corporate loans to rise in the second quarter, the latest credit conditions survey from the Bank of England showed Thursday.



In the first quarter, demand from small businesses for corporate lending decreased, whereas demand from medium businesses increased slightly. At the same time, demand from large businesses was unchanged in the first quarter.



Lenders expected demand for corporate lending to increase for businesses of all sizes in the second quarter.



The escalating impact of Covid-19 during the data collection period should be reflected in the expected changes for the second quarter rather than actual changes in the first quarter.



Further, financial institutions reported that the overall availability of credit to the corporate sector was unchanged for all business sizes in the first quarter, but was expected to increase for all business sizes in the second quarter.



At the same time, default rates were expected to increase for all business sizes in the second quarter.



Demand for secured lending for house purchases and unsecured lending are forecast to fall in the second quarter.



Likewise, availability of both secured credit to households and unsecured credit to households are expected to drop in the second quarter.



