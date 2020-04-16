Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 16, 2020) - Pacific Ridge Exploration Ltd. (TSXV: PEX) ("Pacific Ridge" or the "Company") announces that it has agreed to amended payment terms to its agreement with BMC Minerals (No. 1) Ltd. ("BMC") for the option to purchase Pacific Ridge's Fyre Lake property, Yukon, as originally announced by the Company on December 28, 2016. Previously, the final payment to Pacific Ridge of $1.22 million was due upon BMC obtaining production financing for its Kudz Ze Kayah project, but in any event no later than December 31, 2020. As renegotiated, BMC will pay $250,000 to Pacific Ridge within 20 business days and will pay $1.2 million within thirty days of BMC receiving the Type A Water License for the development of its proposed ABM Mine, but in any event no later than December 31, 2021. BMC will continue to pay $75,000 to Pacific Ridge every six months until the final tranche has been paid, with the next payment being due June 30, 2020. All other terms and conditions of the agreement remain the same, including the bonus payment of $1,000,000 that is due if and when BMC's Kudz Ze Kayah property has reached commercial production for one year.

Gerry Carlson, President of Pacific Ridge stated: "The immediate payment of $250,000 brings our treasury to over $1 million. Although the current COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in the curtailment of some of our plans for the 2020 field season, we will continue to move the Kliyul and Redton projects forward towards the drill programs that both projects rightly deserve."

About Pacific Ridge

Pacific Ridge has assembled a portfolio of highly prospective gold and base metal projects located in the Yukon and British Columbia, where its board and management team have a track record of success. Its holdings include the new Kliyul and Redton copper-gold porphyry projects in north-central British Columbia, the Mariposa, Eureka Dome and Gold Cap gold exploration projects in the Klondike-White Gold District, Fyre Lake Cu-Au-Co massive sulphide deposit in the Finlayson District and the Spius Cu-Mo porphyry in southern British Columbia.

The technical information contained within this News Release has been reviewed and approved by Gerald G. Carlson, Ph.D., P.Eng., President and CEO of Pacific Ridge and Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 policy.

