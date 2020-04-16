Wireless IoT sensor manufacturer Aranet releases a new medical grade human body temperature sensor especially for healthcare professionals battling COVID-19. The new solution is designed to take off some of the load of the most heavily understaffed hospitals dealing with sick patients. The latest edition to Aranet sensor ecosystem is a complete system where up to 100 sensors can be added to a single base station. The new solution means that medical professionals can monitor the patients without coming in direct contact with them. The system is currently being tested in several large healthcare institutions.

Other benefits of Aranet medical thermometer include accuracy of 0.1 °C 0.2 °F, exceptionally long range, extra soft and flexible cable, as well as no field calibration necessary the sensors come pre-calibrated for lifetime. The set-up of the system is simple and quick, saving time when every moment counts. Custom alarms can be set for each patient, allowing medical staff to prioritize patients who need immediate care. The built-in local memory within the PRO base station guarantees continuous data collection even if the internet connection goes down or is not available.

As the novel coronavirus is spreading and taking its toll on the world's population, it's also exposing the deficiencies in global healthcare systems and their ability to respond to a major epidemic. Aranet is acting fast in the current situation, expanding their medical sensor portfolio with a new SpO 2 sensor in the making. The upcoming sensor measures peripheral capillary oxygen saturation an estimate of the blood oxygen level.

Aranet offers industrial IoT environmental monitoring solutions for a variety of businesses, making it easy to collect and analyze real-time data.

