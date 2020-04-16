Cenfura Token (XCF) available for the first time outside of the Cenfura Platform on Bilaxy exchange

The Cenfura Token (XCF) was listed on the Bilaxy exchange April 7, 2020 and trading commenced April 9, 2020. This marks the first public listing outside of the Cenfura Platform. The token is used as part of a blockchain-based solution for managing renewable energy assets. The Cenfura Token (XCF) is available in XCF/BTC, XCF/ETH and XCF/USDT pairs.

"This first public listing marks an important milestone for Cenfura and our team as we deploy our token, platform, and technology to revolutionize how renewable energy is managed, bought, and sold across the world," said Randall Meals, Cenfura President CEO.

Cenfura's global renewable energy assets use XCF tokens to facilitate the buying, selling and storage of energy. Every transaction occurring on the Cenfura Platform is managed with a combination of AI and Smart Contracts and is settled using XCF tokens.

The Cenfura Token (XCF) is not limited to exclusive use by Cenfura owned and operated assets. It can be integrated for use with third-party assets, products, and services. This includes adoption of the Cenfura Token for use by other companies in their smart contracts, transactions, and payment settlement applications, expanding the Cenfura ecosystem.

About Cenfura

Cenfura is an independent power producer, established to accelerate the adoption of distributed renewable energy across the globe. Cenfura builds and owns next generation green energy assets and operates them using the Cenfura Platform, a new architecture that tightly integrates state-of-the-art energy production, control, and trading technologies.

About Bilaxy

Launched in Apr 2018, Bilaxy places a strong focus on liquidity for new tokens for global crypto traders. With 200+ crypto pairs, Bilaxy aims to establish a leading global trading platform that provides a broad range of trading products and services for global traders with a focus on transparency, reliability, quality execution, and client services.

