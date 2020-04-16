Nulogy extends platform to enable digital factories for contract manufacturers

TORONTO, Ontario, April 16, 2020 /CNW/ - Nulogy, a leading provider of agile supply chain solutions, today announced the extension of its platform capabilities for the contract manufacturing industry. Through Nulogy's purpose-built, end-to-end solution, contract manufacturers gain the tools to digitally track their production and shop floor, enabling them to evolve past outdated manual processes and empower their operations with a new level of visibility, control, and agility.

"Contract manufacturers are on the front lines of product innovation for their brand customers," says Jason Tham, CEO, Nulogy. "In today's digital age, it takes more than an ERP and spreadsheets to keep pace with customer expectations and fluctuating demand. It is our goal to enable contract manufacturers with the cutting-edge tools they need to gain operational control, better serve their customers, and grow their business in this rapidly changing landscape."

Nulogy's agile manufacturing solution helps illuminate the production floor of contract manufacturers, allowing them to:

Optimise production schedules to accurately adjust to the changing demands of customers with an intuitive drag-and-drop interface;

Proactively plan and procure ingredients and subcomponents based on current demand, consumption and scrap rates, lead times, inventory levels and outstanding orders;

Track and manage production processes on the shop floor to generate real-time dashboards such as production performance, line availability, to reduce costs, bolster throughput and unveil valuable insights;

Communicate and collaborate efficiently with brand customers; and

Efficiently and effectively maintain quality control via digital quality inspections, e-signatures, and more.

About Nulogy

Nulogy's cloud-based Agile Customisation Platform allows consumer brands to respond with ease and speed to a volatile retail and consumer environment while reducing waste and costs. Designed to optimise contract packaging and manufacturing operations and enhance supply chain collaboration, Nulogy's software solution allows consumer brands and their external suppliers to unleash innovation in the consumer products value chain and accelerate brand growth.

